<i>Dashavatar</i> Becomes The First-Ever Marathi Film To Enter Oscars 2026 Contention List

Filmmaker Subodh Khanolkar's Marathi film Dashavatar has entered the Oscars contention list, the makers confirmed on Sunday.

In an official social media announcement, Zee Studios shared the film's latest milestone. "First Marathi film to enter the Oscar contention list. Born of red soil. Carried by tradition. Now global. Dashavatar is heading towards the Oscars!" the caption read.

With this achievement, Dashavatar has become the first-ever Marathi film to make it to the prestigious list, officially joining the race for the Academy Awards.

The film's production house, Ocean Film Company, added, "This is a milestone moment for us and for Marathi cinema. Dashavatar, Ocean Film Company's debut film, entering the Oscars is a testament to the passion, belief and relentless effort of our entire team. We are honoured and grateful to see Marathi storytelling shine on a global platform."

Director Subodh Khanolkar also confirmed the selection on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of the email he received from the Academy.

"I received an email stating that Dashavatar has been selected in the main competition of the Academy Awards (main open film category - contention list). I am satisfied with the hard work we have all put in over the past several years. This satisfaction is not only because Dashavatar has been selected, but because our Marathi film can stand on a global stage. Dashavatar is probably the first Marathi film selected in the main competition category. It is the only Marathi film among the 150 films selected from thousands, and the first Marathi movie to be shown in the Academy Screening Room," he wrote.

Written and directed by Subodh Khanolkar, Dashavatar features Dilip Prabhavalkar in the lead role, alongside Mahesh Manjrekar, Bharat Jadhav, Siddharth Menon, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Vijay Kenkare, Ravi Kale, Abhinay Berde, Sunil Tawade, Aarti Wadagbalkar and Lokesh Mittal.

The film is produced by Sujay Hande, Onkar Kate, Subodh Khanolkar, Ashok Hande, Aditya Joshi, Nitin Sahasrabudhe, Mrunal Sahasrabudhe, Sanjay Dubey and Vinayak Joshi under the banners of Zee Studios, Ocean Film Company and Ocean Art House Production.

Dashavatar released in theatres on September 12, 2025.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, nominations across all categories will be decided between January 12 and 16, 2026, and announced on January 22, 2026. The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

