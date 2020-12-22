Manushi Chhillar's New Pic From Maldives Will Give You Serious Vacation Cravings

Manushi Chhillar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: manushi_chhillar)

Seen Manushi Chhillar's latest photo from her Maldives vacation? It is stunning and it will definitely make you crave the sea. Manushi, who will soon step into Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj, has been chilling like a villain in Maldives since last week and her Instagram feed shows how much fun she is having at the beach destination. On Tuesday, Manushi Chhillar posted a picture of herself paddle-boarding and enjoying sunrise in Maldives. The shades of blue - the sea and the sky - in the photo makes it postcard-worthy. Sharing the picture, Manushi wrote: "Sunrise and the sea."

See Manushi Chhillar's new photo from her vacation here:

Almost a week ago, Manushi Chhillar began filling up her vacation album on Instagram. Her first photo from Maldives shows her posing in a blue bikini against a breathtaking background. "I've got the good kind of blues," read her caption on that post.

Manushi also tried "solo cruising" in Maldives. Take a look:

Meanwhile, also check out Manushi Chhillar's vacation wardrobe:

In terms of work, Manushi Chhillar will share screen space with Akshay Kumar in Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Prithviraj, in which she will play the role of Sanyogita.

Earlier talking about the film, she said in a statement: "It is a huge responsibility to play princess Sanyogita. She was a powerful personality and she stood up for what is right and took the most important decisions of her life by herself. Her life is an extremely important chapter in Indian history and I will try my best to play her as accurately as possible."