Manushi Chhillar's 'Got The Good Kind Of Blues' In The Maldives

Manushi Chhillar joined a long list of celebs who flew to the Maldives for a quick getaway. She is currently having the best time of her life at the beach destination. On Tuesday, Manushi Chhillar gave us a sneak peek into her vacation and left us green with envy. In the two photos that she has shared, she looks stunning in what appears to be a blue monokini. With wind in her hair and a breathtaking background, Manushi poses for postcard-worthy pictures. Sharing the photos, she wrote: "I've got the good kind of blues." Here's is the post we are talking about:

Manushi Chhillar often shares gorgeous pictures of herself with quirky captions. "And this is the part where I pretend this picture is from the archives of many decades ago #vintagelove," read the caption on one of her posts while sharing a throwback photo, she wrote: "Palat #shootdays."

Manushi Chhillar, who won the Miss World title in 2017, will step into Bollywood with Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Prithviraj. She will share screen space with Akshay Kumar in the film. Her role will be of Sanyogita, Prithiviraj's love interest.

Manushi, earlier talking about the film, said in a statement: "It is a huge responsibility to play princess Sanyogita. She was a powerful personality and she stood up for what is right and took the most important decisions of her life by herself. Her life is an extremely important chapter in Indian history and I will try my best to play her as accurately as possible."