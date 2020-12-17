Manushi Chhillar's Style Of Exploring Maldives Is Way Cooler Than Ours

Manushi Chhillar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: manushi_chhillar)

Manushi Chhillar, who will soon make her debut in Bollywood with Prithviraj, added a new photo to her vacation album on Instagram on Wednesday. She is currently making memories in the Maldives. Manushi came up with one of the coolest ways to explore the beach destination - cruising. Manushi Chhillar lit up Instagram with a stunning picture of herself, in which she can be seen "solo cruising" on a Yamaha waverunner. She looks pretty in a life jacket and blue bottoms. "Killing it," read a comment by one of her fans on her post while another user wrote: "Go limitless." See the post here:

Manushi Chhillar, who won the Miss World title in 2017, is the latest Bollywood celebrity who has picked Maldives as a vacation destination this year. Earlier, Neha Dhupia, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal flew to this tropical island for a relaxing getaway.

On Tuesday, Manushi Chhillar took the Internet by storm after she posted bikini photos of herself from Maldives. She looks breathtaking in a blue bikini in those pictures, sharing which she wrote: "I've got the good kind of blues." Here's the post we are talking about:

Manushi Chhillar will make her acting debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj, which is a biopic of Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar will play the titular role while Manushi will portray Sanyogita, Prithiviraj's wife.

Directed by Chandraparaksh Dwivedi, Prithviraj will also feature Sanjay Dutt. Earlier, talking about her role, Manushi said in a statement: "Her life is an extremely important chapter in Indian history and I will try my best to play her as accurately as possible."