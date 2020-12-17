Manushi Chhillar, In Holiday Mood, Shares Another Pic From Maldives

Manushi Chhillar shared this image. (courtesy: manushi_chhillar)

Highlights Manushi flew to Maldives a few days ago

She has actively been sharing pictures from her vacation

"Hats and bows," she captioned one of her posts

Manushi Chhillar is making Maldives look so good. The beauty queen, who checked into the island country a few days ago, has actively been sharing pictures from her vacation there. Manushi, on Thursday delighted her Instafam with more stunning pictures from her vacation album. On her Instagram story, Manushi posted a picture of herself, dressed in a black swimsuit, in which she can be seen chilling by the blue waters of the Maldives. Meanwhile, on her profile, she shared a picture, in which she can be seen wearing a printed bikini. She captioned the post: "Hats and bows."

Take a look at Manushi Chhillar's pictures here:

Screenshot of Manushi Chhillar's Instagram story.

On Wednesday, Manushi posted a picture from a "solo cruising" session. ICYMI, this is the picture we are talking about:

Manushi has been giving us serious vacation goals. Posting a set of pictures from her Maldives diaries, she wrote in her post: "I've got the good kind of blues." She accompanied her post with a blue heart emoji. Check out the pictures here:

Manushi Chhillar was the first Indian after Priyanka Chopra to bring the Miss World title back in 2017. She will soon make her big Bollywood debut with the film Prithviraj, co-starring Akshay Kumar. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is a biopic of Prithviraj Chauhan. Manushi has been roped in to play the role of Sanyogita, Prithiviraj's wife in the film. Manushi announced her association with the project in 2019.

The film was originally slated to release on Diwali this year. However, the film's shoot was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film's lead actor Akshay Kumar reportedly began shooting along with actor Sonu Sood a few months ago.