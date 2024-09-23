Veteran Bengali Actor Manoj Mitra Admitted To Hospital. Condition "Critical"

Bengali actor Manoj Mitra has been hospitalised due to age-related ailments. According to hospital officials, the veteran actor's condition is "very critical." He was admitted after experiencing breathing difficulties and a sodium-potassium imbalance, among other health issues, PTI reported. A doctor treating him stated, "Mr. Mitra's condition is very critical. He is under observation." Manoj Mitra's brother, Amar Mitra, has talked about the actor's health. Speaking on behalf of the family, Amar expressed their sincere hope that Manoj Mitra will recover and stand up again, as reported by the Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika.

Famous for his stellar performances in Tapan Sinha's Banchharamer Bagan, the 85-year-old actor has also appeared in legendary director Satyajit Ray's classics Ghare Baire and Ganashatru.

Manoj Mitra has worked with esteemed directors such as Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Basu Chatterjee, Tarun Majumdar, Shakti Samanta and Goutam Ghose. In addition to his on-point acting performances, Manoj Mitra has also written over 100 plays.

Manoj Mitra has received numerous accolades throughout his illustrious career. He was honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademy Award for Best Playwright in 1985, followed by the Calcutta University Award for Best Playwright in 1986. Additionally, Manoj Mitra received the West Bengal State Government Award for Best Playwright twice, in 1983 and 1989. In 2005, he was awarded the Asiatic Society's Gold Medal, and he also won the Filmfare Award East for Best Actor in 1980. In 2011, Manoj Mitra received the Munir Chowdhury Award from the Bangladesh Theatre Society.