<i>Yudhra</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Keeping Up With Siddhant Chaturvedi's Film

Yudhra is experiencing ups and downs at the box office. On its third day, the action-packed film earned ₹2.35 crore, according to a report by Sacnilk. The movie recorded an overall 14.97% Hindi occupancy on its first Sunday. So far, the Ravi Udyawar directorial has accumulated a total of ₹8.6 crore. Yudhra features Siddhant Chaturvedi as Yudhra and Malavika Mohanan playing his girlfriend Nikhat. Raghav Juyal portrays the villain, Shafiq. The film tells the story of an orphaned boy struggling with anger issues. Yudhra has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

On Saturday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the opening day box office figures of Yudhra. He wrote, “#Yudhra surpasses all expectations on Day 1, driven largely by #NationalCinemaDay's ₹ 99 pricing... With this strong start, the film must maintain its momentum over the weekend, as regular ticket rates take effect today.[Week 1] Fri ₹ 4.52 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Ahead of Yudhra's release, the film's female lead, Malavika Mohanan, described it as “a whole different world.” “The film I have done with Siddhant Chaturvedi is produced by Excel Entertainment and that's releasing next month. We will just put out the trailer in a few days. In comparison to Thangalaan, it is a whole different world. That's also exciting for me. All of these roles are so different from each other that it is nice for an actor to be a part of so many versatile films. I hope more makers see me so that they see how I fit into different roles," she told News18.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Yudhra 2 out of 5 stars. He called the film “relentlessly violent.” Click here to read the full review.

Yudhra marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Malavika Mohanan and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Up next, Siddhant will be seen in Dhadak 2 with Triptii Dimri.