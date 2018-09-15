Manmarziyaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu's Film Gets A 'Low' Start

A still from Manmarziyaan (courtesy YouTube)

Manmarziyaan - the Anurag Kashyap-directed film starring Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu garnered an opening collection of Rs 3.52 crores, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Reviewing the film's Day 1 collections, Mr Adarsh said that the film had a "slow" start but picked up pace in the evening. However, the figures are expected to improve over the weekend. Manmarziyaan's box office performance on the weekdays will also be crucial, he said: "Manmarziyaan has a low Day 1... Started on a dull note in the morning, but picked up towards evening... North circuits were better... Biz will scale upwards on Sat and Sun (a norm these days), but real test will be on weekdays... Fri Rs 3.52 cr. India biz," Instagrammed Taran Adarsh.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan is all about a love triangle and Abhishek's first film after a two-year break, in which he stars as Robbie - an ideal "husband material" guy. Taapsee features as a feisty Punjabi kudi Rumi while Vicky plays the role of DJ Sandzz, who is madly in love with Rumi, who is eventually married off to Robbie.

In his review of Manmarziyaan for NDTV, this is what Saibal Chatterjee writes about the performances delivered by the three principle actors: "If the character of Rumi does not ever falter in making an impression on the audience, it is principally because of Pannu's stunning performance. Take her out of Manmarziyaan and it wouldn't be half the film it is. Not that Bachchan and Kaushal are washouts. Not by a long chalk. They give their roles all they have, but they are ill-served by a screenplay that does not give them the back-story bandwidth reserved for the lead actress."

Manmarziyaan recently premiered at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival as Husband Material, which is the international title of the film.