Manmarziyaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Taapsee Pannu And Abhishek Bachchans Film Earns Close To Rs 20 Crore

Abhishek Bachchan in a still from Manmarziyaan (Courtesy taranadarsh)

Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan has managed to collect Rs 19.68 crore within six days of its’s release, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. Manmarziyaan starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal started slow and over the week the film failed to show considerable growth in its collection. On Day 6, Manmarziyaan raked in Rs 1.45 crore pushing its grand total close to Rs 20 crore. “Manmarziyaan Friday Rs 3.52 crore, Saturday Rs 5.11 crore, Sunday Rs 5.70 crore, Monday Rs 2.10 crore, Tuesday Rs 1.80 crore, Wednesday Rs 1.45 cr. Total: Rs 19.68 crore (India business),” Taran Adarsh tweeted. Manmarziyaan released alongside Mitron and Love Sonia but none of the films could make a mark at the box office.

Manmarziyaan opened to decent reviews from the critics as well as the cinegoers. Meanwhile, in his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Manmarziyaan 3 stars out of 5. Taapsee Pannu makes it consistently watchable and Anurag Kashyap's directorial flourishes lend the film a veneer of intelligence. Manmarziyaan, laced with humour and warmth, is a love story with flashes - only flashes, not a sustained flow - of inspiration.

Manmarziyaan premiered at the TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) as Husband Material recently. The cast of the film - Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal - attended the screening in Toronto. Manmarziyaan happens to be Abhishek Bachchan’s first film in two years. The 43-year-old actor was last seen in Housefull 4.

