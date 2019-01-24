Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Preview: Kangana Ranaut's Fight For Freedom Begins

Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika trailer. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Kangana Ranaut plays the titular role in Manikarnika The film will clash with Thackeray at the box office Manikarnika will open in theaters on Friday

Kangana Ranaut is all set to enthrall the audiences after two years. The actress, who was last seen in the 2017 comedy-drama Simran, will be seen playing the titular role in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, which will open in theaters on Friday. The film showcases the journey of Rani Laxmi Bai from a widow to a warrior. The biopic has been co-directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut. Besides Kangana, the film also features Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni, Mishti and Jisshu Sengupta among others. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of television actress Ankita Lokhande, who is best-known for her performance in the TV show Pavitra Rishta.

Earlier, Sonu Sood was also a part of the film. However, the actor walked out of the film due to professional commitment towards Rohit Shetty's high-octane action film Simmba. Later, Zeeshan Ayyub was zeroed in for the role.

A week before its release, a special screening of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi was organised at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, where the cast of the film was also felicitated by President Ram Nath Kovind. Pictures from the special screening were shared by the President's official Twitter account. "President Kovind watched a special screening of the film Manikarnika, based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre; felicitated the cast and crew of the film," read the caption on the post.

President Kovind watched a special screening of the film 'Manikarnika', based on the life of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre; felicitated the cast and crew of the film. pic.twitter.com/o1AwNwz9av — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 18, 2019

The trailer of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi released last month and it went insanely viral. The trailer has over 25 million views on YouTube as of now.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi will clash with Abhijit Panse's Thackeray, in which Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the titular role. The film is a biopic on the founder of Shiv Sena and late politician Bal Thackeray.