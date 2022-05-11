Mandira Bedi's Holiday Album Is All About Sunshine, Sea And Sand

Mandira Bedi shared this image. (courtesy: mandirabedi)

Mandira Bedi, who had been holidaying in Phuket, Thailand ( going by her Instagram), shared happy pictures from her beach getaway. On Wednesday, the actress shared a stunning set of pictures from the beach. In the pictures, the actress can be seen happily posing for the selfies, dressed in red swimwear. She captioned the post: "Thank you for the sunshine, the sea, the sand and the brilliant 4 days. It made my week, it made my month." In the comments section, Mandira Bedi's best friend and actress Mouni Roy wrote "my" and added a few fire emojis.

Take a look at Mandira Bedi's post here:

Last week, Mandira Bedi shared a video from the beach from her holiday and she captioned it: "No words of description needed."

When in Thailand, do as Mandir Bedi does. She captioned her holiday album: "In the place that gives me the most amount of calm... The water, the ocean, the pool."

Mandira Bedi has featured in popular television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She was also a part of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Mandira Bedi has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India's Deadliest Roads. She also featured in both the seasons of the web-series Thinkistan.

She was last seen in the multilingual 2019 thriller drama Saaho, which starred Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The actress lost her husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal last year. Their son Vir was born in 2011. Mandira and Raj Kaushal welcomed Tara into the family in July 2020.