Mandira Bedi Made 'Risotto At Home.' This Is What Her Son Vir Calls It

Mandira Bedi and her son Vir's kitchen diaries are too much fun. The mother-son duo never fail to drive our lockdown blues away with snippets of their personal time on her Instagram profile. On Monday, the 48-year-old actress shared another video where she was seen cooking in the kitchen with 9-year-old Vir by her side. In the video, Mandira was seen preparing risotto and pizza as she explained the making process to her son. But looks like, Vir has a new name for risotto - "Italian khichdi." ROFL. Sharing the adorable sneak peek of her mother-son diaries, Mandira wrote, "Had fun making pizza and risotto at home! Italian khichdi as Vir called it!" She also tagged her son to the post. Take a look:

Mandira Bedi, who is currently at home with her family due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing adorable snippets of her home diaries featuring Vir, on her Instagram profile. A few days ago, Mandira shared a super cute selfie of herself with Vir where they were seen touching their face with each other and closing their eyes. Take a look:

Vir also frequently features in Mandira Bedi's kitchen videos. A few days back, Mandira and Vir made the Gurudwara special semolina halva at home. "Aatey ka halwa when made at home, with a prayer in your heart and your head covered, it becomes prasad, haina," wrote Mandira. Take a look:

Mandira Bedi got married to Raj Kaushal in February, 1999. They welcomed their son Vir in 2011.

On the work front, Mandira Bedi has featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She was last seen in the 2019 thriller drama Saaho.