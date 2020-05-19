Mandira Bedi Is At Home But Her Happy Place Looks Like This

Mandira Bedi shared this image. (courtesy: mandirabedi)

Highlights "Visualise where you want to be," wrote Mandira

She added the hashtags #StayHome and #StayPositive

Mandira Bedi was last seen in Saaho

Mandira Bedi spoke for almost everyone when she wrote "Not where I am but where I want to be," in her latest Instagram post. Making the best use of throwback Tuesday, the 48-year-old actress shared a stunning picture of herself on her Instagram profile, in which she could be seen enjoying her me time by a pool. Mandira, sporting minimal make-up, accentuated her look by adding a white flower to her pixie hair and flashing a million-dollar smile. She added the hashtags #stayhome, , #staypositive and #visualisewhereyouwanttobe to her post.

Take a look at Mandira Bedi's post here:

Mandira Bedi has been keeping herself busy by working out and spending some quality time with her son Vir. She helped her son with his art project and wrote: "Art project. 3D world with Vir. It turned out pretty cool. Swipe to see the finished project."

Check out her post here:

The mother-son duo had several cooking sessions together. Sharing one such episode from the kitchen diaries, Mandira Bedi wrote: "Had fun making pizza and risotto at home! Italian khichdi as Vir called it."

Mandira Bedi got married to Raj Kaushal in February, 1999. They welcomed their son Vir in 2011. On the work front, she has featured in popular television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She was last seen in the multilingual 2019 thriller drama Saaho, which starred Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.