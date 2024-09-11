Mandakini's Blast From The Past Also Features Mithun Chakraborty

Mandakini took a trip down the memory lane on Wednesday and she shared a throwback picture with her Dushman co-star Mithun Chakraborty. The two were rumoured to be dating in the 80s. The picture she shared, happens to be a glimpse from the track Hoton Pe Tumne Pyar Likha Hai. Mandakini, whose real name is Yasmeen Joseph, has over 120K followers on Instagram and shared a picture from the track Hoton Pe Tumne Pyar Likha Hai. The still from the song shows Mandakini in a yellow saree, with Mithun hugging her from behind. She captioned the post as: "Can you guess the song?"

An Instagram user commented on the post,"Hoton Pe Tumne Pyar Likha Hai." Another user added, "Old time". The 1990 film Dushman was directed and it was backed by Shakti Samanta.

During the 1980s, Mithun was at the height of his fame, starring in numerous films and enjoying immense popularity. His on-screen chemistry with Mandakini was especially well-received, leading audiences to eagerly anticipate their future collaborations. As they continued to appear together in films, rumors of a potential off-screen romance began to circulate.

In terms of personal life, Mandakini married a Buddhist monk, Dr Kagyur T Rinpoche Thakur. The couple have a son named Rabbil and a daughter Rabze Innaya.

She became a star with the lead role in the 1985 movie Ram Teri Ganga Maili by film producer-director Raj Kapoor opposite his youngest son Rajiv Kapoor.

Mandakini has then acted in successful films like Dance Dance with Mithun, Kahan Hai Kanoon with Aditya Pancholi, and Pyaar Karke Dekho with Govinda. She has featured in Jung Baaz, Sheshnaag and Taqdeer Ka Tamasha to name a few.

Her last onscreen appearance was in the 1996 film Zordaar, helmed by Ajay Kashyap. It also featured Govinda, Aditya Pancholi, and Neelam in important roles.

