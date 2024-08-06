Mallika Sherawat Returns To Los Angeles After Holidaying In Paris: "Feels Great To Be Back Home"

Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat, who has reportedly been living in Los Angeles since the last few years, often shares pictures from her life there. Her latest Instagram entry, posted on Tuesday morning, features the actress playing with her pet pooch at her Los Angeles home. Mallika, who was holidaying in Paris, captioned the post, "Feels great to be back home, Los Angeles I have missed you." She added the track Gata Only by Floyy Menor to her post. Check out the post shared by Mallika Sherawat here:

The actress' Paris holiday was all about sun, sand, sea and a swim session. Posting a video from her holiday, Mallika Sherawat captioned the post, "I love playing with the ocean waves, the wild rhythm of the sea evokes a sense of boundless freedom. "This is the post we are talking about:

Before that, she shared a video of herself posing on a motorbike and she captioned it, "I may not know how to ride a motorbike but I sure know how to pose with it."

Mallika Sherawat, who stepped into Bollywood in 2003 with Khwahish, is best known for starring in films such as Welcome, Darna Zaroori Hai, Murder, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Double Dhamaal. She also was a part of a few international projects, including The Myth with Jackie Chan and William Dear's 2011 film Politics Of Love. The actress, who is a Cannes Film Festival veteran and has made several red carpet appearances over the years, was last seen in RK/RKay.