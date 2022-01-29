Malavika Mohanan Reveals Her 'Favourite Sartorial Mood'. Any Guesses?

Malavika shared these photos (Courtesy: malavikamohanan_)

Malavika Mohanan is leaving everyone impressed and wanting a trip to the beaches with her latest social media posts. Earlier today, she shared an array of stunning photos of herself from the Maldives and they are going viral on the web. Not just photos, in the caption, the Master actress has also revealed her "favourite sartorial mood." In the photos, Malavika Mohanan is dressed in a pink monokini, which she has covered with a matching shrug. She completed the look with statement earrings, bracelets, and anklets. Sharing the photos, Malavika Mohanan wrote, "Favourite sartorial mood- Pink." In just a few hours, the photos have more than two lakh likes.

A few days back, Malavika Mohanan had shared her first post from the Maldives and in it, she had revealed that she has always been a mountain person. Sharing stunning photos, Malavika had written, "Always been more of a mountain person, but never too late to start exploring maybe?" Malavika Mohanan had opted for a yellow bikini and a matching hat for the photos.

On the work front, Malavika Mohanan was last seen in Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathi Vijay's Master. The film was a massive hit and the songs of Master were everyone's favourite.

Next, she will be sharing screen space with Dhanush in the upcoming thriller Maaran. The film is scheduled for an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar. Not just in the South film industry, Malavika will also be seen in Bollywood. She has action-romantic thriller Yudhra, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi.