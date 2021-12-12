After Attending Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding, Malavika Mohanan Went On A Safari

Malavika Mohanan shared this image. (courtesy: malavikamohanan_)

Actress Malavika Mohanan, who was in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, decided to go on a jungle safari in Ranthambhore National Park after the wedding festivities took place and the newlywed couple flew to an undisclosed location - reportedly Maldives for their honeymoon. Malavika, a "childhood friend" of Vicky Kaushal, was one of the few guests at the wedding. The actress, who went on a safari with her brother, shared pictures on her Instagram profile, she even spotted a tiger. "When in Ranthambore," the actress captioned her post.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on Thursday. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan and they shared pictures from the ceremony. The couple had reportedly been dating for 2 years. Katrina and Vicky shared identical posts from the ceremony and wrote: "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Katrina and Vicky flew to Jaipur with their respective families on Monday and kickstarted their wedding celebrations with mehendi ceremony on Tuesday. Guests at the wedding festivities include Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, and actresses Sharvari Wagh, Radhika Madan. Here are some pictures from Katrina and Vicky's haldi ceremony:

Malavika Mohanan has been a part of films like Hero, Petta, starring Rajinikanth. The actress also starred in Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds opposite Ishaan Khatter.