Malaika Arora's Birthday Wish For Sister Amrita Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Malaika Arora chose the best set of pictures and words to wish her sister Amrita Arora on her 43rd birthday on Sunday. In of the pictures, the sister duo can be seen chilling together in lush green background. In another shot, Malaika and Amrita can be seen twinning in black outfits. Sharing the adorable pictures on her Instagram profile, Malaika Arora wrote in her caption: "Always by your side my little sis, watching over you. May we always laugh, cry, fight, eat, cook, travel together . Love you loads. Happy birthday Amrita Arora." Replying to her sister's post, Amrita wrote: "Love you Malaika Arora."

Designer Seema Khan, who happens to be Amrita Arora's friend since 1997, shared a throwback picture from that year and she wrote: "My most favourite human since 97. Love you my Amolas. #wearebigmesses #cantdowithoutyou #myghabru.

Amrita Arora made her Bollywood debut with the 2002 film Kitne Door Kitne Paas, co-starring Fardeen Khan. She has featured in films like Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, Hello, Golmaal Returns and Kambakkht Ishq among others.

Malaika Arora was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. She is best-known for her dance performances to songs such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among others. Last year, she also featured as a judge in the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year, with Milind Soman and designer Masaba Gupta.