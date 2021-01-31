Here's How Kareena And Karisma Kapoor Wished Birthday Girl Amrita Arora

Amrita Arora with Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Amrita Arora celebrates her 43rd birthday today

"You know you are my golden girl forever," wrote Kareena

"You know I have your back till eternity," she added

As Amrita Arora celebrates her 43rd birthday, her friends wished her on her special day. Her BFF Kareena Kapoor was the first one to drop a birthday greeting on social media. Kareena posted a throwback picture that sums up her friendship with Amrita Arora and added a super cute caption to the post. "This picture says it all... While you're tripping over for the 100th time, I am pouting for the paps. But my girl, you know I have your back till eternity. You know you are my golden girl forever (swipe to the next picture to know what I mean), my soul sister, my bestest friend forever... And ok, I promise to help you when you fall for the 101st time. Happy birthday my Amolas... Keep the red flowing always," wrote Kareena Kapoor.

See Kareena Kapoor's birthday greeting for Amrita here:

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor too posted a happy picture with the birthday girl and she wrote: "Amolasss happy birthday. #partnerineverything love you." Replying to Karisma's birthday wish, Amrita Arora wrote: "Love you right back my Lalva."

This is what Karisma Kapoor posted:

Kareena-Karisma, Malaika and Amrita frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles. Earlier this month, Amrita posted a picture from their get-together and she wrote: "It's been a fortune of memories ... To new beginnings #tomemories #fortunenights #fortuneyouhavebeenkind."

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora are a part of a close-knit friend circle that also includes Amrita's sister Malaika Arora. The quartet have been friends for the longest time and are frequently seen chilling together. They never miss to give us major friendship goals.