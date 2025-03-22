Malaika Arora On Scolding 16-Year-Old Contestant Over "Indecent" Gestures During Performance: "It Was A Little Too Much"

During the latest season of Hip Hop India, judge Malaika Arora made headlines after confronting a 16-year-old contestant about his performance style.

The incident, which quickly went viral across social media platforms, showed Malaika expressing concern about the teenager's gestures directed towards her.

Following the performance, the actress directly addressed the situation by saying, "Please give me your mother's phone number. You are a 16-year-old kid. While dancing, he is looking at me and winking, (blowing) flying kisses."

The exchange sparked significant online discussion, with many viewers supporting Malaika's decision to address what they perceived as inappropriate behaviour from such a young performer.

In a recent conversation with ANI, Malaika broke her silence about the incident.

"Maybe at that moment, I didn't have any intention of scolding him or telling him that what you're doing is wrong. That wasn't my intention. I was just going to say that you're doing too much. Whatever you're doing, tone it down a little. There's no need to do so much. We're sitting here, we're your judges. You're 16 years old. We also sing. We also make fun of it. We also do a little bit of drama in the song which is all fine. We also blow kisses. We also bite our lips. It's all part and parcel of expression, which I feel is absolutely fine. Maybe at that moment, I felt it was a little too much," she shared.

She added, "He's an amazing dancer. He's a very nice kid, in fact."

Malaika serves as a judge alongside choreographer Remo D'Souza in the show.