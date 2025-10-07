Malaika Arora Shares 6 Soothing Stretches For Everyday Ease

Yoga is a holistic practice that connects the body, mind, and spirit. Incorporating asanas into your everyday routine can help improve flexibility, strength, and posture. That is not all – yoga is also known to calm the mind and reduce stress, offering better mental clarity. Daily practice can encourage mindfulness, allow you to slow down, breathe deeply, and stay in the present, enhancing overall well-being. Do not know about you, but Malaika Arora swears by yoga and often shares sneak peeks of her wellness diaries on social media.

Now, the fitness expert has once again shared a video on Instagram demonstrating six soothing stretches for everyday ease.

Cat and Cow Stretch: This pose warms up the spine and relieves tension in the back and neck. This stretch increases flexibility, improves spinal posture, and stimulates digestion. Cat and cow stretches also curb stress by promoting mindful breathing and body awareness.

90-90 Hip Stretch: This stretch targets deep muscles around the hips, glutes, and outer thighs, making it ideal for those who sit for long hours at a desk or at home. Say goodbye to lower back pain and notice an improvement in activities like running or cycling.

Puppy Pose Stretch: Also known as Uttana Shishosana, this heart-opening stretch tones the shoulders, spine, and upper back. Not only does it deeply stretch the spine, but it also relieves tension in the shoulders and promotes relaxation.

Pigeon Forward Stretch: This is an excellent stretch for opening the hips and alleviating tightness around the glutes and lower back. Since you have to take measured breaths while holding the pose, this stretch promotes mindfulness in addition to building hip flexibility.

Cobra Stretch: The Cobra Stretch, aka Bhujangasana, is a backbend exercise that strengthens the spine. It stimulates abdominal organs for better digestion while also energising the body and relieving stress or fatigue.

Frog Stretch: The frog stretch targets the groin, hips, and inner thighs, toning the lower body muscles. It is great for preventing injuries and boosting blood circulation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.