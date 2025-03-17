Advertisement

Malaika Arora Schools 16-Year-Old Contestant For His "Indecent" Gestures During Performance: "He's Winking..."

Malaika is currently on the judges panel of Hip Hop India Season 2

Malaika Arora Schools 16-Year-Old Contestant For His "Indecent" Gestures During Performance: "He's Winking..."
Malaika Arora shared this image
New Delhi:

Malaika Arora schooled a 16-year-old participant who made suggestive gestures during his performance at Hip Hop India Season 2. Malaika Arora, who judges the show along with choreographer-director Remo D'Souza, can be seen scolding the contestant in a now-viral video.

In the now-viral footage, she can be heard saying to the teenager in a stern voice, "Mummy ka phone number do!" (Give me your mother's phone number!).

Expressing her disbelief at the audacity of the contestant, Malaika can be heard saying, "He is winking. He is giving flying kisses." Given the participant's tender age, Malaika Arora schooled him for his inappropriate behaviour. 

Not only Malaika Arora, the other contestants also raised objection at the participant's alleged behaviour.

On the work front, Malaika Arora made a special apperance in the song titled Majha Yek Number in the Marathi film Yek Number. Malaika also featured in the reality series Moving in With Malaika which amalgamates facts and fiction about her personal and professional lives. 

Malaika Arora has appeared as judges in shows like  Zara Nachke Dikha. She was a judge on the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2010. Malaika is on the judges panel in the show India's Got Talent. She was the judge and host of the MTV Supermodel of the Year in 2019, and a judge of India's Best Dancer in 2020.

