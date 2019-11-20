Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar And Other Celebs Add Star Power To Falguni And Shane Peacock's Store Launch

Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Karan Johar at the store launch.

Designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock launched their flagship store in Mumbai on Tuesday and several Bollywood celebrities such as Malaika Arora, her sister Amrita Arora, filmmaker Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday and many others added major star power to the event. Gauri Khan, who designed the store for Falguni and Shane, looked stunning in a black dress, which she paired with heels. Malaika Arora stole the spotlight in a blue crop top and trousers, which she paired with a blue blazer. Malaika's sister Amrita also turned heads in her uber glamorous outfit. She wore a white top and black trousers and paired it with a silver blazer.

Gauri Khan with Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Jacqueline Fernandez looked gorgeous in a light pink saree with ruffles. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, looked chic in a shimmery colourful dress, which she paired with silver heels. Ananya, who awaits the release of her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh, chose minimal make-up for the event.

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor was also there. She attended the store launch with mother Maheep Kapoor. Shanaya Kapoor went for a printed mini dress and strappy silver heels while Maheep Kapoor wore a printed grey shirt and red trousers.

Karan Johar looked dashing in a black t-shirt and jeans. He completed his look with a sequinned jacket.

Neelam Kothari also attended the event. She wore a knee-length black dress for the store launch.

Gauri Khan has decorated homes for several Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and others. A couple of days ago, Gauri shared several pictures from Falguni and Shane's new store, which featured Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Nitasha Nanda. Take a look:

Gauri Khan also runs a store named Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai.

