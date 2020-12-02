Malaika Arora And Shibani Dandekar Are All Hearts For This Pic Of Gabriella Demetriades With Son Arik

Gabriella Demetriades with son Arik. courtesy gabriellademetriades)

Gabriella Demetriades posted a set of super cute pictures with her and boyfriend Arjun Rampal's son Arik. In the super cute pictures, the mother-son duo can be seen happily posing together. Gabriella described the picture with these words in the caption: "Home is a person. Thank you Anai Bharucha for the images and for the caption." Gabriella's friends and Instafam filled up the comments section of her post with heart emojis and we are not surprised at all. Malaika Arora also dropped a comment on her post. She wrote: "Cutie," adding a heart emoji. TV presenter and model Shibani Dandekar wrote "such a stud" in the comments section. Mouni Roy also dropped heart emojis.

On her son's first birthday in July, Gabriella shared pictures ofArik and wrote: "Happy 1 to the love of my life. Thank you for giving me joy and purpose beyond what I could have ever imagined. Grateful to watch you become a little human... you are so loved and we are so lucky."

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella welcomed a son named Arik together, last year and they celebrated his first birthday in July. Gabriella Demetriades, a South African model, is also a designer. She owns a fashion label named Deme Love. In terms of work, Arjun Rampal was last seen in the web-series The Final Call and his last film release was the 2018 film Paltan, directed by JP Dutta. He will next be seen in Nail Polish.