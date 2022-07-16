Malaika Arora And Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor Wore Matching Outfits To An Award Show. See Pic

Malaika Arora shared this pic with Arjun Kapoor. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora stole the show at a recent award function when they wore matching coordinated outfits. Malaika shared a picture with her boyfriend and dropped a fire emoji with an evil eye emoji. The couple looked stunning at the HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2022 and aced the red carpet in blue. While Malaika wore a sequin oversized blazer with pants, Arjun opted for a similar shaded suit. The picture, shared by Malaika, features the couple in a stylish pose while getting clicked.

Choreographer Farah Khan commented on the 48-year-old actress's post and wrote, "Looking great Kameeniiii." One fan wrote, "Awesome," and another one, "Gorgeous." At the ceremony, they won the Most Stylish Couple trophy.

Take a look at Malaika's post with Arjun Kapoor below:

Last month, the couple flew out of Mumbai to Paris where they celebrated Arjun Kapoor's 37th birthday. Malaika posted lovely pictures of them spending time exploring the streets and food of the city of love. For his birthday, she shared a picture of Arjun and wrote, "Make a wish my love...... may all your wishes n dreams come true...happy birthday."

Arjun, too, shared a fun picture with Malaika sitting in a showroom. He captioned it: " Selfie with the Shopaholic."

Earlier this month, Malaika shared a glimpse of her Paris getaway with several shots of Arjun, the scrumptious food they had and some romantic moments. Her caption read: "This weather is so romantic. Throwback to Banta hai."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun is gearing up for his forthcoming film, Ek Villain Returns. Directed by Mohit Suri, it also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.