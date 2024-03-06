Maidaan Teaser: Bend It Like...Ajay Devgn. Next Goal (Trailer) Awaited

Ajay Devgn in a still from the video. (courtesy: YouTube)

The world is Ajay Devgn's playground in the teaser of his upcoming film Maidaan. On Wednesday, Ajay Devgn revealed that the trailer of the sports drama is slated to release on March 7 (Thursday) but before that, the actor shared a teaser, in which he brings to life the story of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim (played by Ajay Devgn). The film looks back at the golden years of Indian football and the teaser showcases Ajay Devgn playing football with kids in the middle of the street, where he hits the ball out of the park. His high-octane action kick is enough to sum up his sheer brilliance.

Check out the teaser of Maidaan here:

Sharing the teaser on social media, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Aajao Maidaan mein. We're ready to present the incredible true story of the golden era of Indian Football. #MaidaanTrailerKicksOffTomorrow #MaidaanOnEid #AajaoMaidaanMein."

On Tuesday, Ajay Devgn shared a poster from the film on social media and he wrote, "Witness an extraordinary story of a man, a team, a nation, and the unwavering belief that left an indelible mark on the history of Football. #MaidaanTrailerKicksOff7thMarch #MaidaanOnEid."

Besides Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh. The film will clash at the with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, Maidaan is slated to release on Eid this year.