Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Progress Report On Ajay Devgn's Film

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

The box office numbers for Maidaan have shown growth on its first Saturday. On day 4, the film headlined by Ajay Devgn collected ₹5.5 crore (for all languages), according to a Sacnilk report. In total, the biographical sports drama has collected ₹15.6 crore, including special previews. Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan revolves around the story of the Indian football team's coach and manager, Syed Abdul Rahim, who served the team from 1950 until his death in 1963. The movie also features Priyamani and Nitanshi Goel in important roles. Maidaan is jointly backed by Zee Studios, Bayview Projects, and Fresh Lime Films.

On Friday, Shahid Kapoor gave a shout-out to Maidaan on his Instagram Stories. The actor shared a poster of the film and wrote, “Really enjoyed watching Maidaan today. Such a well-made well-performed film. Go watch it guys. This is a genuine candid post you all. Good films deserve to be seen. All the best to the entire team." Click here to read the full story.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Maidaan 2 out of 5 stars and said, “To be fair, however, it isn't as gratuitously blustery as Bhaag Milkha Bhaag nor as drably predictable as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story although its runtime is roughly the same as those two films. And it certainly anywhere near replicating the range of relevant thematic concerns that defined Chak De! India.”

“Dribbling rather fast and loose with facts while unwaveringly adhering to recorded dates and scorelines, Maidaan, which celebrates the golden era of Indian football by bringing to the screen the story of a legendary man manager and football strategist working in a newly independent nation born amid the pain of the Partition, is a hit and run exercise that is undermined by ill-advised overkill,” Saibal Chatterjee added.

Maidaan clashed with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office. FYI: So far, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has collected ₹31.75 crore.