Mahhi Vij Reveals One Thing Ex-Husband Jay Bhanushali's Family Wanted From Her: <i>"Main Apne Aap Ko</i> Lucky <i>Manungi"</i>

Mahhi Vij has talked about her own experience after getting married and revealed that her former husband Jay Bhanushali's family wanted just one thing from her, and it was that the actress become a part of the family.

In the upcoming episode of Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar, host Rajeev Khandelwal will be seen having a conversation around the social evil of dowry. Expressing his disappointment over the issue, Rajeev recalled recently reading a news report about a young girl losing her life because of dowry.

“Jab ye khabre padhte hai toh itna afsoos hota hai, itni sharam aati hain ki hum mai se kya kuch log iss mai shamil hai, aur main iss baat ko uthana chata tha kyu ki yaha par pita hai.”

("When we read such news, it brings immense sadness and shame that some people among us are involved in such acts. I wanted to raise this issue because there is a father present here.")

He added, "Aur jab un bachon ke baare mein padhte hain, kya aap ki bhi utni chot mehsoos hoti hai, utna hi ek gussa aap ke andar aata hai? Aap ka aakrosh utna hi hota hai jitna ki shayad main mehsoos karta hu?"

“Mujhe toh khud pe bhi sharam aati hai ki main iss samaaj se hu jaha par iss tarah ki cheeze aaj bhi zinda hai, toh mai aapke vichar jana chahunga ke dahej jo pratha hai mujhe to lagta tha khatam ho chuki hai, matlab ye to bohot pehele ki baat hai."

("And when you read about those children, do you also feel the same pain? Do you feel the same anger and outrage within you that I perhaps feel?”)

(“I feel ashamed of myself as well, knowing that I belong to a society where such things still exist today. I would like to know your thoughts on this, because I had believed that the practice of dowry had ended long ago. To me, it seemed like something from the distant past.")

Responding to Rajeev's question, Mahhi's father Vinod said, "I don't know how the practice of dowry started; it was linked to the old times where people were not financially secure. That was the reason why dowry was given as a security, but today the situation has changed, and if this still exists in our society, then it's a shame on us as a society.

Mahhi reflected on her own experience and shared how she considers herself fortunate to be part of a family that never placed any material expectations.

Mahhi said, "Main apne aap ko lucky manungi ki jab maine Jay ki mummy aur sab se pucha tha ki kya chahiye, toh unko bas yahi tha ki tu kapde bhi nahi layegi toh bhi chalega, tu bas aa jaa. I think that really was like, you know…”

("I consider myself fortunate because when I asked Jay's mother and the rest of the family what they wanted, their only response was, ‘Even if you don't bring any clothes, that's perfectly fine—just come and be a part of our family.' I think that really was, you know...")

Rajeev then made a heartfelt appeal to viewers: “Kya kisi ke jeevan se jyada keemti kuch chand rupaye ho sakte hai. Jaisa ki sir ne kaha ki ek reeti-rivaz tha, ho sakta hai us reeti-rivaz ke banne ka kuch karan bhi hoga agar koi use apna adhikar samajhta hai. Aaj agar koi ye samajhta hai ki jab bahu ghar pe aati hai to use dahej ke sath aana chahiye, toh ye afsos janak ek soch hain, aur mai chahata hu, haath jod kar tumse vinati karta hu, hum mai se ismai jo shamil hain, is cheez ko badhawa de raha hai to please kripaya kar kar aap jaag jaye".

Further added, "Aur iss pratha ko khatam kare, kyuki ek ladki apna ghar chod kar, apna parivaar chod kar sasural jati hai un khawabo ke sath mai un umeedo ke sath mai ke ye uska ek naya ghar hoga, ye uss umeed ke sath jati hai jaise inhe ek mata pita milenge, inke upar chhat hogi unka ek parivaar hoga lekin aap unhi ke sath mai ye yaatanayein karte hai to mai to janta nahi hu par kudrat aapko kabhi maaf nahi karegi itna to mai daave ke sath kehe sakta hu.”

("Can a few rupees ever be more valuable than someone's life? As sir mentioned, dowry may have originated as a tradition, and perhaps there were reasons behind its existence at the time. But if someone today considers it their right, if they believe that a daughter-in-law should come into the family along with dowry, then that is a deeply unfortunate mindset. With folded hands, I sincerely appeal to all of you—if any of us are involved in this practice or are encouraging it in any way, please wake up and rethink your actions.")

The emotional moment got Rajeev and the audience to take a powerful oath against dowry.

Addressing everyone, he said that taking dowry is a reflection of a son's inability to stand on his own.

“Giving dowry is a sin. Accepting dowry is an admission of a son's failure. Taking dowry is a curse. I stand firmly against dowry. Today, I am justice; today, I am fairness. I hope these words resonate in all your hearts. I pray that this pledge echoes within each one of you as well."

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.



Also Read: 'No Bitterness': Mahhi Vij Calls Ex-Husband Jay Bhanushali Her 'Best Friend'

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)