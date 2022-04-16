ICYMI: Ranbir Kapoor And Father-In-Law Mahesh Bhatt In A Precious Pic

Mahesh Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor. (courtesy: poojab1972)

In what can only be described as the wedding of the year, Bollywood superstars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have presented fans with several frame-worthy moments over the past two days. However, two of the most moving images from the intimate wedding feature not the couple but the groom with his father-in-law, Mahesh Bhatt. In the images shared on Instagram by Mahesh Bhatt's eldest daughter Pooja Bhatt, the prolific filmmaker is sharing a warm hug with Ranbir Kapoor. Both men, dressed in shades of ivory, are smiling, seemingly unaware of the cameras pointed at them during the special moment.

Sharing the images, Pooja Bhatt wrote, “Who needs words when one has the ability to listen and speak from the heart?” It came as no surprise that the pictures struck a chord with celebrities and fans who lined up in the comments section to share their thoughts. Actor Suniel Shetty reacted to the images by saying, “God bless.”

Mahesh Bhatt ensured that he was an active part of his daughter Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities. This also included getting Alia's and Ranbir's names etched in mehendi on his hands. An image of his palms decorated with the couple's names was shared on social media by Pooja Bhatt. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Written in the stars…written on our father's palms… etched on hearts, for life and beyond.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra, their upcoming movie. After dating for five years, the actors got married in an intimate ceremony on April 14 in the presence of close friends and family. The wedding took place at Ranbir Kapoor's house Vastu. In addition to the Bhatt and Kapoor families, the wedding also saw Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda in attendance.

Brahmastra, the couple's much-awaited film helmed by Ayan Mukerji, will release on September 9. The film also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles.