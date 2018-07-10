Mahesh Bhatt On Alia Bhatt's Rumoured Romance With Ranbir Kapoor: 'Their Life, Their Space'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor's reception in Mumbai (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Last week, Ranbir Kapoor dropped by Alia Bhatt's Mumbai home and later, the rumoured couple were pictured talking to the actress' dad Mahesh Bhatt. So, what does the filmmaker has to say about Alia, Ranbir and their rumoured romance? Sure enough, everyone wants to know if Alia Bhatt is dating Ranbir Kapoor. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mahesh Bhatt said, "When I saw those pics, I was like, 'Oh, the paparazzi age is here and you have people from the outside using their premise to capture the image, because that's what the nation is thrusting for.' So, not saying more, I'd let the paparazzi guess if papa is raazi." (Raazi is Alia Bhatt's last-released film).



Ranbir Kapoor's answer, when asked about his relationship status and Alia Bhatt, was almost similar. "I'm not single. I'll never be single," was Ranbir's reply on his relationship status, Main iss sawal ka jawab dene ke liye Raazi nahi hoon!"



Has Mahesh Bhatt ever advised Alia on relationship matters? No, perhaps is the answer. "It's very obvious that [Ranbir-Alia] are making no bones about talking to people about them being intimate. And I don't belong to that category of parents who'd advise their children about their personal choices. Alia is an adult and it's a matter that she has to resolve. It's their life, their space. I respect and admire them for choosing to talk to the world when, and if, they want to do," he told Hindustan Times. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been trending on and off for over a month now, after the two Bollywood stars made a spectacular entry together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception.

On the work front, both Alia and Ranbir's last film Raazi and Sanju, respectively, have been super successful at the box office. They are expected to soon start filming the next schedule of Brahmastra in Bulgaria. In the Ayan Mukerji-directed trilogy, Alia and Ranbir co-star with Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

