SS Rajamouli Creates A New Fictional Language For Mahesh Babu's <i>Varanasi</i>

SS Rajamouli is going a step further with his next film, Varanasi. The film, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is reportedly getting a new fictional language created specially for the movie.

Rajamouli has used a similar idea before in Baahubali, but the language in the upcoming film will be more detailed. A language expert has been hired to create not just new words, but a full language with its own writing system and rules. The language will also play an important part in the story.

As per Variety reports, in one sequence, the main characters are expected to enter a cave filled with ancient writings in the walls. To understand the message and solve the mystery, they will need to learn the unknown language.

SS Rajamouli created a fictional language for Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015 with the help of lyricist and writer Madhan Karky. The language, called Kiliki or Kilikili, was spoken by the Kalakeya warriors in the film.

For Varanasi, the fictional language is expected to have a much bigger role. It'll need more words, proper written sentences, and details to fit the film's story and help the characters understand the ancient mystery.

As per earlier Mid Day reports, SS Rajamouli plans to release the film in around 50 languages across 120 countries. To create the different versions, the filmmaker is reportedly planning to audition around 1500 voice artists instead of using AI or computer generated voices.

Rajamouli wants the actors' emotions and personalities to remain clear in every language. For him, dubbing is not only about changing the words or matching the actors' lip movements. The voice should also show the feelings and nature of each character.

Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra starrer Varanasi is scheduled to release on April 7, 2027.

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