Vijay Deverakonda Says No Ticket Price Hikes For His Films, Makes Exception For SS Rajamouli

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has said that ticket prices for his films will not be increased in the future, as long as the decision is in his hands. However, he said he could make an exception if he works with director SS Rajamouli.

Vijay announced this at a pre-release event for his upcoming film Ranabaali. The film also stars his wife, Rashmika Mandanna, and will be released in theatres on October 16.

"There won't be any ticket hikes for my films from now on, as long as it's within my control. The only exception would be if I work with SS Rajamouli garu," he said.

Vijay also spoke about the violence shown in Ranabaali. He said the team had reduced the violent scenes compared to what happened in real life.

"We indeed toned down the violence in the film when compared to the actual atrocities. Our intention is not to glorify violence but to show the reality. I would request that people not compare our film with a few recent films that glorified violence," he said.

All about Ranabaali

Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is set in 19th-century South India. It follows a warrior who fights against British rule after seeing his people suffer from hunger and exploitation.

Vijay plays Ranabaali, who fights alongside his wife Jayamma, played by Rashmika Mandanna. Together, they take on British commissioner Sir Theodore Hector and try to protect their people.

The film draws on research into the Madras famine, including British gazettes preserved in the Ballari Collectorate archival room, local folklore and the burra katha storytelling tradition of Rayalaseema.

The film also stars Arnold Vosloo, known for The Mummy, as the villain.

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming films

Vijay will also be seen in Rowdy Janardhana, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola. The action drama also stars Keerthy Suresh. The film was earlier expected to release in December 2026, but the makers have not shared an updated release date.

The actor has also announced a film with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv. The film, tentatively titled VDxShouryuv, will be a romantic action drama.

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