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Several Feared Trapped After Explosion In Firecracker Factory In Varanasi

The incident was reported from Sarang Talab area, under the jurisdiction of the Sarnath police station in Varanasi.

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Several Feared Trapped After Explosion In Firecracker Factory In Varanasi
Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for those injured

Several people are feared trapped after an explosion at Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi firecracker factory ripped through the structure, triggering a collapse. The incident has revived a familiar debate about safety norms in the business.

The blast was reported from Sarang Talab area, under the jurisdiction of the Sarnath police station in Varanasi.

Police and fire engines units are present at the scene.

Police teams at the blast site in Varanasi

Police teams at the blast site in Varanasi
Photo Credit: NDTV

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to reach the site immediately and expedite relief operations.

The Chief Minister has instructed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for those injured. The officials have also been directed to contact the families of the injured and provide them with all possible assistance.
 

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