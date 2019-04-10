Mahesh Babu Reunites With His 'Favourite' Director Trivikram For A Project

Mahesh Babu with Trivikram. (Image courtesy: urstrulymahesh)

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu reunited with Trivikram for a project. Much to the fans' dismay, the duo did not collaborate for a film. However, they did work together on an advertisement . On Wednesday night, the 43-year-old actor shared a picture of himself along with Trivikram from the sets of the ad shoot on his Instagram profile. An excited Mahesh Babu, captioned the picture: "Back with my favourite. Love the experience... Always." Several pictures from the duo's meet were also shared on the official Instagram account of Mahesh Babu's team. "Superstar Mahesh Babu and noted director Trivikram collaborate for a new commercial ad today at Hyderabad," read the caption on the post.

Take a look at Mahesh Babu's post here:

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram have worked together in two films, which include the 2010 action comedy Khaleja and the 2005 action-thriller Athadu.

Mahesh Babu recently released the teaser of his film Maharshi on social media and it went insanely viral. The film has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Mahesh Babu plays the role of an over-ambitious businessman named Rishi in the film. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in pivotal roles. Check out the trailer of Maharshi here:

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the super hit film Bharat Ane Nenu, co-starring Kiara Advani and Prakash Raj. Other than Maharshi, Mahesh Babu has signed a film with Sukumar. He also has another film with Sandeep Vanga in the pipeline.

