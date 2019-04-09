Pics: Mahesh Babu And Jr NTR Pause Maharshi And RRR To Party With Their Pals

Namrata Shirodkar shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Telugu superstars Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR took time out from their respective busy schedules to join filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, who hosted an intimate birthday party for his wife Malini on Monday. Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared pictures from the get-together, which was also attended by Jr NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi, and Sabina and Xavier Augustin (Namrata and Mahesh Babu's close friends). "Wishing my dear, dear friend Malini Paidipally a very happy birthday!! Her special big one #cozyevenings #closefriends #goodtimes," Namrata Shirodkar captioned the post. The kids - Sitara (Mahesh Babu's daughter) and Aadhya (Vamshi Paidipally's daughter) - partied separately but their pictures were also included in Namrata Shirodkar's post.

Check out photos from Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR's night-out with their friends.

Mahesh Babu is currently looking forward to the release of Maharshi, which is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The teaser of the film released over the weekend and it conquered the Internet in a short span of time. The teaser presented Mahesh Babu as Rishi, an over-ambitious businessman who doesn't accept defeat.

Watch the teaser of Maharshi:

Maharshi, also starring Allari Naresh and Pooja Hegde, opens in cinemas on May 9. This is the first time Vamshi Paidipally has directed Mahesh Babu while the filmmaker made Brindavanam (2010) with Jr NTR.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently filming RRR with director SS Rajamouli and co-star Ram Charan. RRR, envisioned on a grand scale, also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. RRR is expected to open in cinemas in July 2020.

