Maheep Kapoor Promises To Say A 'Little Prayer' When Surrounded By Friends Next Time

Maheep Kapoor dug out several pictures from her archives and shared them on her social media profile on Tuesday. Like many of us, she is also confined at home in Mumbai due to the nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure to minimise the spread of the Coronavirus. Unable to meet her family and friends, Maheep posted some priceless photographs featuring her friends and wrote, "The next time I'm surrounded by my friends, I will say a little prayer." The throwback album from her 30th birthday in London featured herself along with her husband Sanjay Kapoor, and friends including Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Uday Chopra among others. Maheep Kapoor used the hashtags "Never take anything for granted," "ThrowBack," "My 30th birthday," "London," "Hakkasan" and "This crazy thing called life." Take a look at her blast from the past:

In February, Maheep Kapoor had a fun time with her "wolfpack" featuring Gauri Khan, Sussanne Khan, Bhavana Panday, Seema Khan and many more. She shared a group picture from the 25th anniversary party of interior decorator Maison and Objet, which was held at a design store owned by Gauri Khan in Mumbai. Here's the picture:

Maheep Kapoor also attended Godrej Group Head Tanya Dubash's husband Arvind Dubash's birthday party in Jaisalmer earlier this year and shared glimpses of memories she made with her friends.

Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor got married in the year 1997. They are parents to a 20-year-old daughter Shanaya and a 14-year-old son Jahaan.