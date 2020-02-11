How Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar And Others Lit Up Arvind Dubash's Grand Birthday In Jaisalmer

Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi added star dust to Godrej Group Head Tanya Dubash's husband Arvind Dubash's birthday party in Jaisalmer. The stars, who are back to Mumbai now, shared pictures from the glitzy birthday party on their respective Instagram profiles. The theme for the birthday party was Le Bal Oriental. From feathered headgears to turbans and statement capes - the 50th birthday party of Arvind Dubash witnessed some super stylish moments. KJo and other stars posted pictures from the party along with the hashtag #gonewiththearvind.

Take a look at the post here:

We also got a glimpse of Shweta Bachchan Nanda in one of the pictures from the party, which was shared by a fan club on Instagram.

Amrita Arora gave us a sneak peek of the party by sharing a picture on Instagram and wrote: "'Happy birthday darling Arvind Dubash !Thank you for the most spectacular 2 days. Will take a while to get over it. You and Tanya Dubash are simply the best hosts ever."

Here are some more pictures from the party:

