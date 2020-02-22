Mahashivratri 2020: Inside Hrithik Roshan's Festivities With Sussanne Khan And Family

Hrithik with his family on Shivratri

Hrithik Roshan, on Friday posted pictures on social media and gave us a sneak peek into his Shivratri celebration at home with his family. In the pictures, Hrithik can be seen celebrating with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, sons Hridhaan and Hredhaan and parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan. Hrithik and his family also took part in the Shivratri rituals and performed the puja. Hrithik took charge as the photographer for the family function as he can be seen clicking pictures of the puja at home on Friday. No wonder Hrithik had a nice time with his family.

Hrithik Roshan photographed with family.

The Dhoom 2 actor also shared a video on his social media profile with snippets from the Shivratri celebration and the puja rituals at his home. Accompanying the pictures, he wrote a heartfelt cation saying, "Miss you Deda. Thank you for the values you ingrained in all of us. Proud of you my mother, you are in alignment with the universe. I think we all did well as a family today for each other."

On the work front, Hrithik has featured in several hit films such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Guzaarish, Agneepath, Kaabil, Bang Bang!, Kites and Super 30 among others. The 46-year-old actor was last seen in the 2019 movie War where he shared screen space with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.