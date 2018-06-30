Magical Pics From Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla's Mumbai Reception

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla hosted a reception in Mumbai (courtesy knottingbells)

Highlights Rubina Dilaik married earlier this month in Shimla They also had a reception reportedly in Ludhiana The second reception party was in Mumbai

Newly-wed TV stars Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai recently for their friends and colleagues from the TV industry. Both the TV stars have filled up their Instagram feeds with memories from the reception that was! The new bride turned heads in a floor-sweeping gown from the studios of Karleo - Rubina opted for hues of nude for the layered gown and paired her look with a stylised braid. Rubina was complemented in style by Abhinav, who was sharp and suave in a monochrome suit assortment. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla married last Thursday in Shimla, the actress' hometown and followed it up with the first reception party said to be in Ludhiana, the actor's hometown. The guest list for the second reception party included names like Sargun Mehta, Shakti Arora, Drashti Dhami and Nia Sharma.



#foreveryoung @knottingbells A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Jun 28, 2018 at 9:05am PDT



In one of the frames from her photoshoot, Rubina also added a detailed description of her outfit, as provided by the designer house: "So first when I asked Karleo that how would my outfit be like here's what they beautifully added, "It will be an interpretations of classics realised through modern techniques, our Illusion Scatter Gown from the Garden of Eden is layered and complex. With artfully-treated illusions of the nude, balanced with embroidered custom patterns, other essentials of Eden subtly flutter in." The magical gown really made "the bride feel special!"



For the first reception party, Rubina was resplendent in a Neeta Lulla gown.



If you are impressed with these pictures already, here are some magical moments from their fairy-tale wedding in Shimla. It was attended by their close friends like Sharad and Keerti Kelkar, Hussain Kuwajerwala and wife Tina and Srishty Rode.



Rubina Dilaik currently plays the lead role in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. Abhinav Shukla has TV series like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi and Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan on his resume.