Madhuri Dixit Shares Throwback Picture, And The Internet Is Loving Her Grace

Madhuri Dixit shared this photo on Instagram. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Madhuri shared an old photo of herself Her post received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram Madhuri Dixit was recently seen in the film 'Kalank'

Madhuri Dixit carries a pitara full of throwback memories and she loves to share them with her fans every now and then. The 52-year actress gave us a glimpse of her old black and white photograph which was clicked by Filmfare journalist Jitesh Pillai at the time when he was interning with the magazine as a photographer. "#BlackAndWhiteStories. Living every day with love, grace & gratitude is a spiritual experience!" Madhuri captioned the post. A quick glance at her photo reminds us of her looks from 1991 film Saajan, in which she shared screen with Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Shared on Thursday, Madhuri's throwback piece gained over 1 lakh likes in just a few hours. Check out her post here:

In the comments section, Jitesh Pillai mentioned that he shot the actress' photo at Shantanu Sheorey's August kranti maidan studio during his first month of internship at Filmfare. Madhuri Dixit, who celebrated her 52nd birthday on Wednesday, received compliments on her throwback photo from celebrities such as Chitrangda Singh and Heli Daruwala as well.

Here's what we are talking about:

Jitesh Pillai commented on Madhuri Dixit's photograph

We love Madhuri Dixit as she has always made our Thursdays better with priceless throwback memories such as these. Most of her photos appear to be from her late Nineties or early Twenties photoshoots which she caption with a message always.

Here are Madhuri Dixit's other throwback Thursday pictures:

Madhuri Dixit recently featured in Kalank and she was appreciated for her role as Bahaar Begum in the film. Kalank, which released last month, was produced by Karan Johar and directed by Abhishek Varman. The film also featured Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the pivotal roles.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.