Madhuri Dixit's Monday Motivation Post Will Make You Dream About...

Madhuri Dixit Instagrammed this pic (courtesy madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit is a bone-fide fan of throwback pictures. The 51-year-old actress has no room for Monday blues on her timeline and kick-started the week with a Monday Motivation post. Motivational posts rarely ask you to dream your way through a Monday but in her post, Madhuri Dixit asked us to do just that. But Madhuri Dixit's caption comes with a twist: "Find yourself a dream that is worth more than your sleep," she captioned her post, for which Madhuri zeroed in on a throwback photo of hers. Madhuri's monochrome themed photo, appears to be from a photoshoot of sorts from years ago. Take a look at Madhuri Dixit's Instagram post here:

Madhuri Dixit often delights us with blasts from the past, each one always with a message. Our personal favourite is the one from the sets of 1989 film Ram Lakhan: "Happy times last forever! I have such fond memories of Ram Lakhan. Thanks, Jackie Shroff for this lovely picture," she wrote this on a throwback Thursday. She also shared an on-set glimpse of herself from 2002 film Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

If you want more throwback pieces from Madhuri Dixit's Instagram, here's from probably from the sets of Pukaar. Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan famously co-starred in several Nineties' films and here's a look at those times.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the Abhishek Varman-directed Kalank. Madhuri Dixit also ventured in to the world of production with Netflix original film 15 August earlier this year.

