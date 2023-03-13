Madhuri Dixit On Mother's Death: 'Woke To Find Aai's Room Empty, Feels Surreal'

Madhuri Dixit shared this image. (courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

A day after her mother passed away, actor Madhuri Dixit Nene penned an emotional note. Madhuri on Instagram talked about how her late mother Snehlata Dixit taught her to embrace and celebrate life.

"Woke up this morning to find Aai's room empty. It feels surreal. She taught us to embrace and celebrate life. She gave so much to so many people. We will miss her dearly but she will live on in our memories. Her wit, positivity and grace were infectious. We will celebrate her life together through our memories. Om shanti om," Madhuri wrote.

She also dropped a picture where she is seen sharing a smile with her mother. Netizens, including members from the film industry, paid their heartfelt condolences over the demise of Madhuri's mother.

"Om Shanti," actress Raveena Tandon commented. Actress Dia Mirza dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Madhuri's husband Shriram Nene also paid tribute to his mother-in-law.

"Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones. Am emotionally and physically drained. But the love of my family, friends and all of you have made this bearable. She was a saint: full of life, wisdom, patience, and a sense of humour that pierced all barriers. She will be missed but never forgotten. Her memories will keep her alive forever for all of us," he wrote.

Madhuri's mom passed away peacefully at the age of 90 years at their residence in Mumbai.

