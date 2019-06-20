Madhuri Dixit Is Living Her Best Life In Italy. Here's Proof

Madhuri Dixit shared this image. (Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit is making the most of her time in Italy. The 52-year-old actress, who is currently on a vacation there has actively been sharing pictures from her getaway. On Thursday night, Madhuri shared another fabulous picture on her Instagram profile. In the photograph, the actress can be seen dressed in an all-denim look. Madhuri can be seen dressed in a pair of denims, which she topped with a black top and she threw in a denim jacket over it. Madhuri captioned the post: "Prayers and good wishes from Duomo Milano Cathedral church" and she accompanied it with the hashtag "#SummerInItaly." The picture has over 1 lakh likes on Instagram as of now.

Take a look at Madhuri Dixit's post here:

Here are some more pictures shared by Madhuri Dixit. In a separate post shared by Madhuri, the actress could be seen posing in front of the Leaning Tower of Pisa and she accompanied her post along with a hilarious caption. She made a reference to her iconic song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from her film Beta. The caption on the post read: "Dhak Dhak dhakka diya."

Check out the aforementioned post here:

Ahead of her trip, Madhuri Dixit shared a picture along with her husband from her flight. This is what we are referring to:

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Abhishek Varman's period drama Kalank. The film also featured Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.