'Another Action Packed Morning' For Madhuri Dixit In Tuscany

Madhuri Dixit shared this picture on Instagram. (Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Highlights Madhuri Dixit shared another picture from her vacation on Instagram "Off to enjoy Tuscany," she wrote The actress is currently holidaying with her family in Florence, Italy

Madhuri Dixit, who took off to Italy vacation recently, is keeping her fans updated with beautiful pictures from her trip. The 52-year-old actress recently added a picture of her "action packed morning" to her Instagram diaries. Madhuri, who is holidaying with her family in Florence, shared a selfie on Saturday, in which she can be seen sitting in a bus, and said that she is off to enjoy other parts of Tuscany, one of the Italy's top vacation destinations, after an "action packed day." Sharing the post, she wrote: "Another action packed morning after an action packed day. Off to enjoy Tuscany."

Take a look:

In a separate post, Madhuri also shared a collage of four pictures including one beautiful selfie of herself and pleasant sunset of Florence in the other three. Sharing the picture, she expressed her thoughts out loud and wrote: "Amazing how Florence evolves with sunset."

Earlier in this week, Madhuri shared several pictures from the vacation, featuring her husband Sriram Nene and sons - Arin and Raayan. One of our favourites is her sun-kissed photo, in which she could be seen all smiles wearing a striped shirt and a hat. Take a look at her posts:

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Abhishek Varman-directed multi-starrer film Kalank, which also featured Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjya Dutt in main roles. Madhuri, who played the role of Bahaar Begum in the film, received critical acclaim for her performance. Before Kalank, Madhuri was also seen in Total Dhamaal, which released in February this year.