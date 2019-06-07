Madhuri Dixit Asks The Internet To Guess The Destination Of Her 'Hard Earned Vacation'

Madhuri Dixit with Sriram Nene. (Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit is elated that school's over and what could be the best possibly better way to celebrate that? Going on a vacation maybe and Madhuri Dixit did just that. The 52-year-old actress, who is all set for a vacation, shared a selfie along with her husband Sriram Madhav Nene from inside a flight on her Instagram profile. The actress held the Internet's attention after she shared the post and kept her fans engaged by asking them to guess where she is headed. "On our way to a hard earned vacation with the boys. Schools over for now, or is it? Guesses?" she captioned the post.

The comments section was flooded with numerous guesses by fans. However, the correct answer is awaited. Take a look at Madhuri Dixit's post here:

The actress was photographed at the Mumbai airport along with her husband on Thursday night. The actress greeted the paparazzi with a warm smile and we could totally see the excitement on her face. Madhuri topped a pair of denims with a white top and a lime green blazer. Take a look at the pictures from the airport here:

Madhuri Dixit was all smiles.

Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene photographed at the airport.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Madhuri has asked her fans to guess her holiday destination. In December, the Devdas actress shared a similar picture from a flight and she captioned it: "It's gonna be a long flight for a year end family getaway. Can you guess where am I headed?"

This is the post we are referring to:

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Abhishek Varman's Kalank, in which she played the role of Bahaar Begum.