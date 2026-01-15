Madhu Mantena And Wife Ira Trivedi Are Set To Welcome Their First Child: "Our Life Is In Bloom"

Producer Madhu Mantena and his wife, Ira Trivedi, are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Ira Trivedi shared a carousel of maternity shoot photos in a joint social media post. The opening frame shows the parents-to-be twinning in white outfits.

The couple shares an intimate moment against a serene beach backdrop. The next frame shows the soon-to-be mom looking stunning in a high-neck black ruffled gown as she cradles her bump, while Madhu joins his wife in the final photo.

“Our life is in bloom. Thank you, Krishna, for this beautiful gift of divine life. Seeking your blessings on this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti,” reads the side note.

The expectant parents were showered with love from industry peers and friends. “How beautiful,” gushed Hrithik Roshan. Actress Regina Cassandra dropped multiple white heart emojis. “Congratulations,” wrote Huma Qureshi.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Mrunal Thakur shared, “Omgggggggggg congratulations.” Richa Chadha and Rajkummar Rao also extended their heartiest “congratulations” to the couple.

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi got married in 2023. Before Ira, the producer was married to designer Masaba Gupta. The two got divorced in 2019.

Madhu Mantena is a notable figure in the film world. He is credited with commercially successful movies like Ghajini, Queen, Masaan, and Super 30. The filmmaker is also known for the popular Netflix series, Sacred Games.

Meanwhile, Ira Trivedi is a yoga practitioner who has been recognised among BBC's 100 Most Influential Women and Verve's 50 Most Influential Women in India.

