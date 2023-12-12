Madhavan's Birthday Post For Scientist Nambi Narayanan: 'Thank You For Always Being A Guiding Force'

Madhavan shared this image. (courtesy: RMadhavan)

R Madhavan, who played the former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan on-screen in his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, wrote a heartfelt message on the scientist's 82nd birthday. R Madhavan shared pictures from Nambi Narayanan's younger days. He shared a couple of pictures with the scientist where they can be seen talking. Madhavan also shared a reel from the sets of his film in which Nambi Narayanan can be seen riding a scooter. Madhavan wrote in the caption, "Wish you the happiest birthday ever Nambi Sir. May this year be blessed with the best of health and happiness, that you truly deserve, and more. Thank you for always being a guiding force and Father Figure. With our utmost RESPECT AND unexplainable Love and Affection. @nambi661 #rocketrythenambieffect."

R Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the Best Feature Film at the 69th National Film Awards this year. In his thank you note, R Madhavan acknowledged the contribution of Nambi Narayanan who helped him portray the real-life character. Posting a picture with his mother on his Instagram stories, the actor wrote, "Wish you the happiest birthday Amma. All yours, Appa's and Nambi Sir's blessings." Incidentally, R Madhavan's mother's birthday fell the same day the National Awards were announced.

After receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu's hands, R Madhavan wrote another note on Instagram. He shared inside pictures from the ceremony as well. He wrote, "A big heartfelt Thank you to entire Rocketry team & every one who supported our dream movie Rocketry. Words are not enough to express our sincere gratitude for this journey which has reached the highest national honour with us winning the Best Film at the 69th National Film Awards." Take a look:

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which marked the directorial debut of Madhavan, was shown at the film market at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Sharing the news with his Instafam, R Madhavan wrote, "ROCKETRY WORLD PREMIER AT CANNES. May 19 th 9 pm. Did not imagine this when we began this journey. The only objective was to tell the story of Shri Nambi Narayanan. .. that desire has brought us a long way with all your blessings and the grace of God." Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, R Madhavan was last seen in the Netflix series The Railway Men alongside Kay Kay Menon and Babil Khan. R Madhavan is popular for films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu, Vikram Vedha, to name a few.