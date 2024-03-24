Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 2: Progress Report On Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Debut

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: kunalkemmu)

After a promising opening day, ticket sales for Madgaon Express surged significantly on its first Saturday. According to a Sacnilk report, on day 2, the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu amassed ₹3 crore at the domestic box office, doubling its collection compared to the opening day. In total, the comedy-drama has grossed ₹4.5 crore in two days. Madgaon Express revolves around a Goa trip that three childhood friends go on. All is fine till things take an unexpected turn. The movie stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary in leading roles. The film has been backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

On Saturday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the opening day box office report of Madgaon Express. He wrote, “#MadgaonExpress exceeds expectations… Gathers momentum on Day 1 thanks to #Buy1Get1 ticket offer… The post-noon shows, gradually, witness better occupancy thanks to patronage of its target audience: Youth… Fri ₹ 1.63 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Taran Adarsh added, “The #Buy1Get1 offer is extended to Day 2 [Sat], hence an upward trend is certainly on the cards.”

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Madgaon Express a solid 3 out of 5 star rating. He wrote, “Madgaon Express, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, harks back in significant ways to the spirit of their Dil Chahta Hai. In terms of style and substance, however, it is a film that wants us to dismiss our worst reverses with peals of laughter, which, not no tangentially, is what the doctor would perhaps order as salve for the tough, fraught times that we live in.”

Saibal Chatterjee continued, “The film revolves around three 1990s Bombay boys. Living is a far less stressful era, they, lured by the simple promise of beaches, babes in bikinis and booze, dream of going on a trip to Goa. Their parents put a spanner in the works. The desire remains unfulfilled.”

Nora Fatehi, Chhaya Kadam, and Remo D'Souza are also seen in Madgaon Express.