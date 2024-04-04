Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 13: Kunal Kemmu's Film Inches Closer To The Rs 20 Crore Mark

Kunal Kemmu shared this image. (courtesy: kunalkemmu)

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express witnessed a dip in earnings on its second Wednesday. The comedy-drama on day 13 minted ₹0.45 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. After this, the film's total business now stands at ₹18.7 crore, the report added. The box office numbers of Madgaon Express dwindled on day 13, compared to its earnings on the second Tuesday in theatres, when it amassed ₹0.55 crore. Released on March 22, Madgaon Express has been headlined by Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary, while Nora Fatehi, Chhaya Kadam and Remo D'Souza are seen essaying key roles. Backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, the film revolves around three childhood friends, who embark on a fun trip to Goa. All is fine until this vacation takes an unexpected turn.

After the release of Madgaon Express, Nora Fatehi shared her experience of working in the Kunal Kemmu directorial. In a recent conversation with Mashable India, the actress recalled being nervous. Nora said that she feared that her co-stars - Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary – might judge her for being just an “eye candy” in Madgaon Express. She said, "I was nervous to meet them because I had studied their work, manifested working with them and I wanted them to take me seriously and not think, ‘Oh she is here to just look good' or is some ‘eye candy' for the film. Sometimes actors don't take people like me seriously when you meet them. I was nervous about what they would think about me. So, I wanted to ensure I do a good reading, my Hindi is ok because I wanted them to respect me."

However, Nora Fatehi confessed that her views changed after meeting her co-stars. Nora added, “But when I met them, they were so amazing. After 10 minutes, I didn't feel that nervousness anymore. Of course, I was always thinking that I should do my scenes well, and say my dialogues properly so that they are also happy with me. Actors who take their craft seriously don't appreciate people who don't do the same. It is commendable because you put so much time and effort, you want the same from the other person.”

For his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Madgaon Express 3 out of 5 stars and said, “Madgaon Express is one rigmarole that never seems close to overstaying its welcome, with even the post-climax scenes - they interrupt the end credits in a novel, cockeyed fashion - springing loads of surprises and forcing the audience to hang on until it is all done and dusted.”

"Apart from a script that never stops delivering generous doses of hilarity, the comic timing that the three actors achieve gives the riotous farce its vibrancy. Each of the three principal actors successfully employs his own style to fit the character he plays," Saibal Chatterjee added.