Madame Tussauds' Special Gift For Newlywed Deepika Padukone

It was a long wait before newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh released official photos from their two-day wedding in Italy on their respective social media accounts. Soon after the couple shared first pictures from their Italy wedding on social media, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the couple on Twitter, respective Instagram stories and in the comments section of the couple's Instagram posts. The official Twitter handle of Madame Tussauds also congratulated Deepika on her wedding and they also had a special gift in store for her. Madame Tussauds revealed that Deepika's wax statue will be unveiled next year. The official Twitter handle of Madame Tussauds retweeted Deepika's wedding post and wrote: "Congrats Deepika Padukone! We couldn't be more excited for you and can't wait for your figure reveal next year! #DeepikaWedsRanveer." Earlier this year, Deepika had announced that she is set to get a wax figurine at both Madame Tussauds London and Delhi.

Congrats @deepikapadukone ! We couldn't be more excited for you and can't wait for your figure reveal next year! #DeepikaWedsRanveerhttps://t.co/VP4ggvpQcR — Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) November 16, 2018

Madame Tussauds London already has wax figures of Bollywood personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and others. Deepika's wax figure is being created by renowned artists. The actress also met the team of Madame Tussauds experts for the specific measurements and photograph in London. "I am so delighted. The sitting with the team of experts was a special experience and I look forward to the incredible figure at the attraction," Deepika said in a statement. In Delhi's Madame Tussauds branch, Deepika's wax figure will be displayed with personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Asha Bhosle and others.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding, held at the Villa del Balbianello on Lake Como in Italy, was an extremely private affair. The couple had a South Indian wedding as per Konkani rituals on Wednesday, which was followed by a North Indian wedding on Thursday. The wedding was attended by the couple's family and close friends. Combined the ladkiwale and ladkewale, up to 45 guests attended the wedding. Pre-wedding festivities reportedly included a mehendi and a sangeet.

Deepika and Ranveer are expected to be back in Mumbai over the weekend. Two receptions are reportedly scheduled for later this month. The couple will reportedly make their first public appearance as a married couple at their Bengaluru reception on November 21. Mumbai reception is reportedly scheduled for November 28, which will be attended by Deepika and Ranveer's industry colleagues and friends.